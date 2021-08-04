United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $24.35

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.40. United Fire Group shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

