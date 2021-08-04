United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 0.6%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 19,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -0.64.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis.

