Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

