Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

