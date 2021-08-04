Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Urban One has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 574.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Urban One worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

