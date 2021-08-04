US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.50. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 32,620 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

