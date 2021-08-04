Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,502 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 136,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.