Utrust Trading Up 19.9% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $115.65 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

