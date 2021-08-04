Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

