Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.
VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VNDA opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
