Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. 10,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

