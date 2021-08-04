Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

