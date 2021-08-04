Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 103,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

