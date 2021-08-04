Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. 94,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

