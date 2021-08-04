Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.42. 54,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,135. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

