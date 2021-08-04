Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

