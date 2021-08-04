Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.400 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

