Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
