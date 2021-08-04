Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

