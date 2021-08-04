Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $276,210.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 761,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

