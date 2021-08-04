Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 35,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,771. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

