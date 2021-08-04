Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

