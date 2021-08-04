Vector Group (VGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.