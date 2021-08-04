Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.44 EPS.

VECO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

