Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.94

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.94 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 241,860 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.43 million and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.91.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

