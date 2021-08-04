Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.42. 41,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

