Veracity Capital LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $296.23. 8,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $213.63 and a 52 week high of $296.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

