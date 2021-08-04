Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 925,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,533,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

