Veracity Capital LLC Sells 369 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

HD traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.75. The company has a market capitalization of $351.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

