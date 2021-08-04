Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 160,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

VRNOF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

