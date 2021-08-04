Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $495.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

