Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,846. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

