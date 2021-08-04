Verisk Analytics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 945% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

VRSK opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.