Verso (VRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRS opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

