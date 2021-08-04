ViacomCBS (VIAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.