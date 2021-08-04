Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.82. 5,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research firms have commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.