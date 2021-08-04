Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE VEI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,956. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $16,284,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

