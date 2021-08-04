Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.37. 373,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,310,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 46.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 109.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

