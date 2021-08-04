Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

