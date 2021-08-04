Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSE:BMA opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $879.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

