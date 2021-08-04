Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.64 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

