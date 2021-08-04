Virtu Financial LLC Sells 722 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $6,247,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

