Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

