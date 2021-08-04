Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.14. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

