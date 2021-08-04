Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.28.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

