Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.