Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 2,811,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,998. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.