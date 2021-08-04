Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.31 ($303.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €218.13. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

