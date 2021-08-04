Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

