Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PNTG stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $948.18 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

