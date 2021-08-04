Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.78.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares in the company, valued at $53,100,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.