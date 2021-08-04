Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,795 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $38,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 505,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

